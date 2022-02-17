Rally Reaches Market Cap of $783.00 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Rally has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $783.00 million and $46.45 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00044480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.89 or 0.07097853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,348.34 or 0.99964422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00050149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,499,270 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

