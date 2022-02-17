Raphael Lamm Purchases 315,158 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 315,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.92 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$920,891.68 ($657,779.77).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Raphael Lamm purchased 401,589 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.84 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,140,914.35 ($814,938.82).
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Raphael Lamm purchased 473,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.87 ($2.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,358,599.63 ($970,428.30).
- On Friday, December 24th, Raphael Lamm purchased 238,290 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.71 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$645,051.03 ($460,750.74).
- On Monday, December 13th, Raphael Lamm purchased 241,297 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.73 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$657,775.62 ($469,839.73).
About L1 Long Short Fund
