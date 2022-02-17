RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Up 32.2% in January

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 294,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $59,478.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $495,167 over the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 86,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 162,516 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,465,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,731. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $609.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.