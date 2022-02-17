Raven Property Group (LON:RAV) Shares Up 1.4%

Raven Property Group Limited (LON:RAV)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 28.90 ($0.39). 124,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 170,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.07.

About Raven Property Group (LON:RAV)

Raven was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares, preference shares and warrants are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange (ÂTISEÂ).

