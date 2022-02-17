Raven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $213.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,896.39 or 0.07116968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,739.62 or 1.00104938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00051261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003092 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

