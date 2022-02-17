Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $806,831.26 and approximately $29,666.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,608.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.41 or 0.07105463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.23 or 0.00286210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.23 or 0.00768871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00013708 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00072325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.17 or 0.00406742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00214932 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,424,959 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

