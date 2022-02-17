Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Tops $286.67 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. Raydium has a market cap of $286.67 million and $36.62 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00008372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,876.84 or 0.07080495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.41 or 1.00147476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00049220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00051032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003135 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,272,764 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

