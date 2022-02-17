Raymond James Analysts Give Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) a $27.00 Price Target

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has been given a $27.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the stock’s previous close.

GOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,988,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $34,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.