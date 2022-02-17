Equitable Group’s (EQB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$88.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.69.

EQB traded up C$0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$76.79. The stock had a trading volume of 177,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,034. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$71.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.01. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$57.99 and a one year high of C$84.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $526,744 over the last three months.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

