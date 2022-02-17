Keyera (TSE:KEY) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Keyera (TSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.88.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.35. 792,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$24.17 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.29. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.23.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

