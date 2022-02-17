Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$26.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KMP.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares started coverage on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.80.

Shares of KMP.UN stock traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.57. 173,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,884. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$17.53 and a 52 week high of C$24.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.26.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

