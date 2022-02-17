Raymond James Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $63.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

CSCO stock opened at $54.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after purchasing an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,012 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 305,851 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

