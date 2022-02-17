Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RJF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE:RJF traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.56. The stock had a trading volume of 18,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock worth $5,301,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

