Raymond James Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $23.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Shares of SPWR opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.33. SunPower has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

