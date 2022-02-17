Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Sells $1,416,595.36 in Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,753,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,117,643. The stock has a market cap of $141.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.99 and a one year high of $96.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

