RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 715,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of ROLL traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.98. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,516. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 5.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,503,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 794,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

