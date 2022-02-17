RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.88% of RBC Bearings worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 65,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.20.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.16.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.