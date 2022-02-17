RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.88% of RBC Bearings worth $47,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of ROLL opened at $187.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

