Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Board Initiates Stock Buyback Program

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE RLGY traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $17.86. 1,990,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59. Realogy has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

