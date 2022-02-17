Rebecca Boll Buys 1,438 Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock

Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) SVP Rebecca Boll acquired 1,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $20,735.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FLNC traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03. Fluence Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, research analysts predict that Fluence Energy Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

FLNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

