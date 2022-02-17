Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.12.

Get S&P Global Inc alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.