Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for S&P Global (SPGI)

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/16/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $494.00 to $470.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $540.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2022 – S&P Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2022 – S&P Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $526.00 to $494.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $509.00 to $511.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2022 – S&P Global had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $508.00 to $526.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NYSE:SPGI opened at $386.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.37 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.12.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after acquiring an additional 381,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after acquiring an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after acquiring an additional 395,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after acquiring an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.