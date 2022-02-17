Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Seagate Technology (STX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently:

2/11/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $105.00 to $130.00.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $114.00 to $122.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $105.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $101.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $102.00 to $112.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Seagate Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $100.00.

1/13/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00.

1/12/2022 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $100.00.

12/27/2021 – Seagate Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seagate’s performance is benefitting from strong adoption of its mass capacity storage solutions driven by healthy cloud data center demand. Recovery in enterprise and video and image applications (VIA) markets and the uptake of its mass capacity solutions in the edge computing vertical augur well. The company is gaining from solid demand for 16 terabyte (TB) products and 18 TB along with ramping of 20 TB drives. The company’s dividend and share buyback plan is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The Legacy segment is likely to bear the brunt of weakness in IT spending across small and medium enterprises, at least in the near term. Supply chain disruptions and increases in costs (freight and logistics) due to COVID-19 amid stiff competition in the disk drive market might limit margin expansion.”

NASDAQ:STX opened at $111.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $70.05 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Seagate Technology Holdings plc alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,359 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,934 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,322 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.