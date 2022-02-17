Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hubbell (HUBB)

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/15/2022 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/15/2022 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2022 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

2/7/2022 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

1/14/2022 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $207.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

HUBB opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $212.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,095,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

