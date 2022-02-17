Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $595.00.

1/28/2022 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

1/25/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $329.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2021 results reflected stiff competition in the streaming space for the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. First-quarter 2022 subscriber addition rate is expected to remain muted due to lack of content, stiff competition and macro-economic impact of COVID in several parts of the world. Unfavorable forex is expected to hurt revenues and operating margin in 2022. Nevertheless, Netflix will continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.”

1/24/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $737.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $342.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $615.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $605.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $705.00 to $562.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $694.00 to $497.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $750.00 to $530.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $750.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $700.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $460.00 to $375.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $580.00 to $450.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $420.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $575.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $740.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $710.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $690.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $700.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $675.00.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $750.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $660.00 to $500.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $720.00 to $555.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $750.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $690.00 to $575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/18/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $590.00 to $580.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a $700.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $720.00 to $690.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $725.00 to $620.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $398.08 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

