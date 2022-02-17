Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cascades (CAS)

Cascades (TSE: CAS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$12.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$16.00.

1/27/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

1/10/2022 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00.

1/5/2022 – Cascades had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50.

12/29/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/29/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/23/2021 – Cascades was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$18.00.

12/23/2021 – Cascades had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$20.50 to C$19.50.

Shares of CAS stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$12.73. The company had a trading volume of 105,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,316. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$12.60 and a 12 month high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

