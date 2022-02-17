Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management.

2/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $145.00.

1/31/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTLA stock traded down $5.46 on Thursday, reaching $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 577,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,999. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average of $127.31. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

