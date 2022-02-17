Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/13/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

2/9/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $302.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

2/5/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

1/7/2022 – Mesa Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $5.13 on Thursday, reaching $255.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 178.40 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.60. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total transaction of $570,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

