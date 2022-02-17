Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2022 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

2/10/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $85.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $40.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $100.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $70.00 to $30.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $40.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $74.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $56.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $85.00 to $40.00.

1/21/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $50.00 to $30.00.

1/20/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $110.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $110.00 to $90.00.

1/5/2022 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/30/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

12/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $30.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 10,995,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,880,602. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.81 and a 12 month high of $141.67.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387 over the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $501,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $13,410,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,332,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 379,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 506,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 37,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.