Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

2/17/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $93.00 to $82.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $135.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/1/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

1/14/2022 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blueprint Medicines’ lead product, Ayvakit, approved to treat a rare cancer, has seen a strong uptake since approval. Ayvakit has also been approved for advanced systemic mastocytosis (SM) in the United States. The drug is also being studied for non-advanced SM. Label expansion of the drug should drive growth. Gavreto, which it co-develops with Roche, is approved for two types of cancer indications. Other pipeline candidates are also progressing well. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the company is heavily dependent on its partners for collaboration revenues as Ayvakit was approved recently. Any pipeline and regulatory setback will hurt the stock. Also, the transfer of responsibilities of booking U.S. product sales of Gavreto to Roche narrowed the revenue stream.”

1/12/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $132.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $120.00 to $122.00.

Shares of BPMC traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,918. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $43,694,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

