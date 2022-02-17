Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,250 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,232.50 ($97.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

