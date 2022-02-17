Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,250 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,250 ($84.57) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,232.50 ($97.87).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

