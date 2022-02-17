Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,232.50 ($97.87).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

