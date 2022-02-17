Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 6,300 by Royal Bank of Canada

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,500 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($105.55) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,232.50 ($97.87).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

