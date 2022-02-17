Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($85.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($104.19) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,232.50 ($97.87).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($78.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($108.53).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.