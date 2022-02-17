Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) Increases Dividend to GBX 101.60 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RKT) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.37) per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RKT opened at GBX 6,093 ($82.45) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($66.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($92.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £43.53 billion and a PE ratio of -25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,177.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,965.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,525 ($101.83) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($97.43) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.20) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($115.02) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,653.13 ($103.56).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

