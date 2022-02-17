Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Declares $0.02 Final Dividend

Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) declared a final dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Reckon Company Profile
