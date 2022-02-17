Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.31

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 4647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.10.
Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recruit (RCRRF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.