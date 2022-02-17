Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.31

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.31 and last traded at $42.28, with a volume of 4647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

