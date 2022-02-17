ReddCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $23,403.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $24.83 million and approximately $23,403.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.89 or 1.00058026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00070727 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00262418 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00151512 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.87 or 0.00307382 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005401 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001431 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

