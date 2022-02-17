RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.72 or 0.00281701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00077587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00093792 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.