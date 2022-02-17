REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.19

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 32754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

REE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive Ltd will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.