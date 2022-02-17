Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.56.

Shares of RS stock opened at $168.20 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $124.03 and a 1 year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.72 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

