Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 139,900 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 195.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Myriad Genetics worth $6,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

