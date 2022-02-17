Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Datto worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Datto by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Datto by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datto by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Datto during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

In other news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 158,513 shares of company stock worth $4,071,719. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

