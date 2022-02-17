Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 16,700 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,586,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,091,000 after acquiring an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $410.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.94. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $341.92 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

