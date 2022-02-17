Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 90,100 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Encompass Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 752,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after buying an additional 265,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.14. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

