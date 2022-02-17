Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $6,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.02.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom Frohlich sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $47,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,607,130 shares of company stock valued at $25,692,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

