Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of Capstar Financial worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Capstar Financial by 130.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial in the second quarter worth $235,000. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $475.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. StockNews.com cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

