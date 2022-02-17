Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ESI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57.
Element Solutions Profile
Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Element Solutions (ESI)
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).
Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.