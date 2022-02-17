Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Element Solutions worth $6,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 145.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 148.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 13.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

NYSE:ESI opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.57.

ESI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CL King initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.46.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.