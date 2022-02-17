Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,595 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth $100,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

