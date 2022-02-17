Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 302,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 333.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 149,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCU opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is presently 103.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

