Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.41% of Apyx Medical worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,879,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,781,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 619.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 118,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 75,003 shares during the last quarter. 59.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 0.91. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72.

APYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.