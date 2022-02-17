Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of Meritor worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Meritor by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,835 shares of company stock worth $3,999,504. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.58 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.